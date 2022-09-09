INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard will not play in the team’s season opener Sunday in Houston against the Texans, coach Frank Reich announced Friday.

'Best thing for our team to hold him out this week.'

Leonard had back surgery in June to address an ankle issue that bothered him throughout 2021.

He returned to practice for the first time last week and participated in full team work Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

