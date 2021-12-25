Short-handed Colts top Cardinals 22-16

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 25: Carson Wentz #2 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium on December 25, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The odds were stacked against the short-handed Colts, but they made just enough plays to beat the Cardinals 22-16 on Christmas night in Arizona.

Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Taylor had another 100-yard rushing game and Carson Wentz hit Dezmon Patmon for a clutch touchdown late in the game to make it a two-possession game.

After avoiding positive COVID-19 tests most of the year, the Colts got hit hard this week. They put star linebacker Darius Leonard, safety Khari Willis and wide receiver Zach Pascal on the reserve/COVID-19 list before the game.

Earlier in the week, the team put guard Mark Glowinski, guard Quenton Nelson, defensive end Kemoko Turay and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin on the COVID list.

Ryan Kelly also missed the game for personal reasons, so the Colts were without three of their five starting offensive lineman and three of their seven Pro Bowlers.

The win improves the Colts record to 9-6 and solidifies their positon in the AFC wildcard race with two games remaining in the season. They’ll host Las Vegas next week at 1:00 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.