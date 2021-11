INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday Night Football is back at Lucas Oil for the first time since 2017.

Touchdown Town was roaring and flooded with Colts fans excited for the night game.

Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 174 ‘Colts Can’t Sleep on the Jets’

Take a look at some of the highlights from the night!

Colts Drumline performing at the pre-game show

Colts cheerleaders perform for the pre-game show