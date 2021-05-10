Source: Colts signing LT Eric Fisher

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: Eric Fisher #72 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on September 28, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts finally addressed their left tackle issue by signing veteran Eric Fisher.

The 1st overall pick in the 2013 draft has agreed to a one-year, $9.4 million contract with the Colts, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. ESPN was first to report the deal.

The Colts have been searching for a viable starting left tackle since Anthony Castonzo retired in January.

Fisher, 30, started 113 of 117 regular-season games with the Kansas City Chiefs before tearing an Achilles tendon in the AFC Championship game in January. It’s uncertain when he’ll be cleared to return to the playing field.

