INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts kick off week five of the NFL schedule as they visit the Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

Chris Hagan and Dave Griffiths host a special edition of “Blue Zone” tonight at 7:00 p.m. on CBS4. Chris Widlic joins the show live from Empower Field at Mile High.

Widlic talked with former Colts and Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley about what it was like to play with Peyton Manning and what the Hall of Famer quarterback’s legacy is in Denver.

IndyStar insider Joel Erickson and veteran beat reporter Mike Chappell give their takes on where the Colts are four weeks into the season.

Plus, Hagan’s latest “Upon Further Review” segment. This week he asks players which one of their teammates always has their back.

“Blue Zone” airs regularly on Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on CBS4.

