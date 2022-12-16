INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts play on the national stage for the third straight game when they visit the Vikings on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. on FOX59.

“Blue Zone” gets fans ready for the Saturday matinee with a special edition at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night. Chris Hagan and Chris Widlic host with Dave Griffiths live at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Hear from players on why they’re not giving up on this disappointing season. Plus, insiders Mike Chappell and Joel Erickson’s give their expert takes on the final four games of the season.

Alexa Ross highlights Shaquille Leonard’s annual Christmas giveaway for kids and Hagan asks players what their “welcome to the NFL” moment was in “Upon Further Review”.

Coverage of the Colts-Vikings game begins at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon on FOX59.