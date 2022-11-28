INDIANAPOLIS – The Steelers continued their dominance over the Colts winning 24-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night.

Pittsburgh’s now won eight straight against the Colts, who haven’t won a game in the series since interim head coach Jeff Saturday was a player in 2008.

It was a first half to forget for the Colts. The offense didn’t gain a single yard in the first quarter, then managed only a 51-yard Chase McLaughlin field goal in the second.

Meanwhile, the Steelers racked up 232 yards of offense in the first half. Najee Harris scored on a six-yard run and Matthew Wright kicked three fields for a 16-3 halftime lead.

Rookie Dallis Flowers provided the spark the Colts needed coming out of the locker room, returning the second half kickoff 89 yards to the Pittsburgh 19-yard line. Jonathan Taylor scored four plays later on a two-yard run to cut the Steelers’ lead to 16-10.

The Colts appeared on the verge of scoring the tying-touchdown, but Matt Ryan and Taylor fumbled an exchange at the Pittsburgh one-yard line and the Steelers recovered.

The defense forced a three-and-out to get the ball back and the offense took advantage as Ryan hit Michael Pittman Jr. for a six-yard touchdown to give Indianapolis its first lead.

Pittsburgh answered with an 11-play, 75-yard drive capped off by Benny Snell two-yard touchdown run. Kenny Pickett connected with George Pickens for the two-point conversion to put the Steelers up seven points in the fourth quarter.

Ryan was driving the team towards the tying-score with time winding down, but his pass to Parris Campbell was incomplete on fourth down.

The Colts have lost five out of their last six and are now 4-7-1. They’ll play their second straight game in primetime when they visit the 8-3 Cowboys next week on Sunday Night Football.