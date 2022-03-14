INDIANAPOLIS – T.Y. Hilton believes he has more to give.

But the overriding question: Where?

One of the most prolific receivers in Indianapolis Colts’ history confirmed during a Monday interview with NFL Network he’s intent on returning for an 11th season. Hilton had been contemplating retirement.

“I’m just looking for a team that’s looking for a guy that’s willing to work, is going to give it everything he has, and if you need a guy who can help your No. 1 out and take pressure off him, I’m that guy,’’ Hilton said.

“I’m a free agent, so I’m open. If you want me, then come get me. If Indy wants me, then they know where to find me. Would I love to finish my career there? Absolutely. But I also have to look at other teams.’’

Hilton, 32, heads into the veteran free-agent market for a second straight offseason. He considered his options last year, including a lucrative offer from the Baltimore Ravens, but re-upped with the Colts for a one-year, $8 million contract.

“I’m a free agent, so it’s only right that I do my due diligence and see what’s out there and see what teams are looking for,’’ Hilton said.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard addressed Hilton’s situation during the NFL Scouting Combine.

“T.Y. can still play,’’ he said. “One, because he’s about as smart as any player I’ve ever been around. I mean, he just understands how to play the game even though his skillset might not quite be the same that it was three or four years ago, his instincts and his level of competence in terms of understanding what’s happening, he knows how to play.’’

The Colts need to upgrade their wideouts group, but it’s uncertain if they’re interested in re-signing Hilton. His availability and productivity have waned over the past three seasons.

Hilton has missed 14 games since 2019 after missing only four in his first seven seasons. He was limited to 10 games and nine starts last season and had career lows with 23 catches and 331 yards.

Hilton’s 631 receptions are tied with Raymond Berry for 3rd-most in club history. His 9,691 yards trail only Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison (14,580) and Reggie Wayne (14,345). His 50 receiving TDs are tied for 4th.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.