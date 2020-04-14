Taking a look at Colts’ quarterback options in second round of draft

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The NFL Draft is just over a week away, and the Indianapolis Colts do not have a quarterback under contract beyond 2020.

Indianapolis upgraded the position when they signed Philip Rivers to a one-year contract in March, and the 16-year veteran will likely be brought back should he perform well this season. However, at 38 years old, Rivers can’t be seen as anything more than a short-term solution.

The Colts are still in the market to draft their quarterback of the future. By trading away their first round pick, Indy has likely taken themselves out of range for first-round talents like Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love.

Still, with two second round picks — 34 and 44 overall — the Colts may pull the trigger on a QB if Chris Ballard and company believe they have the goods to develop into Rivers’ eventual successor.

Here’s a look at the quarterback options expected to be available in round two.

Jalen Hurts – Oklahoma – Senior

Height: 6’1″ Weight: 222 lbs Age: 21

Starts: 42 Passing Yards: 9,477 Passing TDs: 80 INTs: 20 Completion %: 65.1%

Rushing Yards: 3,274 Rushing TDs: 43

Description: Hurts fits the new-age brand of quarterback with his mobility and knack for making off-schedule plays. He improved as a passer at Oklahoma in 2019 but still needs to develop as a pocket passer. Hurts was a winner (38-4) and a leader in college and has all the intangibles you could ask for. At worst, Hurts will be a high-end backup who can rack up yards with his legs and make plays outside the pocket. In the right scheme, he has above-average starter potential.

Jake Fromm – Georgia – Junior

Height: 6’2″ Weight: 219 lbs Age: 21

Starts: 42 Passing Yards: 8,224 Passing TDs: 78 INTs: 18 Completion %: 63.3%

Rushing Yards: 40 Rushing TDs: 3

Description: An extremely intelligent quarterback, Fromm already sees the game through the eyes of a coach. He reads the entire field and throws with anticipation and accuracy. Fromm’s lack of arm strength is a concern, and he’s not a threat as a runner. At the next level, Fromm projects as a game-manager who relies on timing and the talent around him. His potential lies somewhere between Colt McCoy and Andy Dalton.

Jacob Eason – Washington – Redshirt Junior

Height: 6’6″ Weight: 231 lbs Age: 22

Starts: 26 Passing Yards: 5,590 Passing TDs: 39 INTs: 16 Completion %: 59.8%

Rushing Yards: -126 Rushing TDs: 2

Description: Eason’s size and cannon of an arm would have made him a first round pick in a previous era. When things around him are clean, Eason fires the ball all over the yard with solid accuracy. However, he’s a statue in the pocket, and his lack of mobility shows up when pressure comes. Eason has the widest range of outcomes of the QBs on this list, and he needs time to sit and learn. But you can’t teach size or arm strength, and Eason has both in spades.