INDIANAPOLIS – Tarik Glenn, who helped protect Peyton Manning during the Colts’ rise to the top of the NFL in the early 2000’s will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor on Sunday.

The Colts picked Glenn 19th overall in the 1997 draft and the offensive lineman from California became a three-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion during his time in Indianapolis.

He started 154 regular season and 13 playoff games over 10 seasons, helping Manning to two MVP awards, Edgerrin James to two rushing titles and Marvin Harrison to two receiving titles.

Glenn started in his familiar left tackle spot in the Colts 29-17 win over the Bears in Super Bowl XLI in Miami.

He’ll become the 18th member of the Ring of Honor in a halftime ceremony of Sunday’s game with the Commanders.

Chris Hagan talked with Glenn this week about the honor, playing his whole career with one team and his “viral video” with Manning.