Taylor scores five touchdowns as Colts dominate Bills 41-15

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 21: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts scores a touchdown in the game against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – This time the Colts made the most of their trip to Western New York.

They dominated the Bills 41-15 behind a franchise day from Jonathan Taylor to avenge last season’s loss in the playoffs. The NFL’s leading rusher became the first Colts’ player to score five touchdowns in a game.

The win also snaps an eight-game losing streak to teams that made the postseason in 2020.

The Colts took the opening kickoff and marched down the field 65 yards in 13 plays, capping off the drive with a three-yard Taylor touchdown for an early 7-0 lead.

They got the ball back on their 22nd takeaway of the season, a George Odum interception. Carson Wentz then found Taylor, who fought his way into the end zone for a 23-yard score and a 14-0 advantage.

The Bills countered with a Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs touchdown, but the Colts got three points right back. Wentz scrambled for 18 yards on third and long to set up a 36-yard Michael Badgley field goal.

The Colts continued to pile on after a Buffalo mistake on the ensuing kickoff. Isaiah McKenzie hit the turf without being touched and coughed up the football. T.J. Carrie recovered and returned it the Bills’ six.

Taylor scored on the next play for his third touchdown of the first half and a 24-7 lead.

The second year running back wasn’t done. He broke free for a 40-yard run midway through the third quarter. Then took it in from 10 yards out on the next play for his fourth TD of the day.

He scored his fifth touchdown on a one-yard run after a Kenny Moore tip-drill interception.

Taylor finished with 185 yards rushing on 32 carries, 19 yards receiving on three catches and five touchdowns.

The Colts host the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers next week at 1:00 p.m. on FOX59. All-time sacks leader Robert Mathis will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor at halftime.