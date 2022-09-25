INDIANAPOLIS – Matt Ryan hit rookie Jelani Woods for a 12-yard touchdown with 24 seconds to go as the Colts beat the Chiefs 20-17 for their first win of the season in their home opener on Sunday.

The Colts game-winning drive was extended on a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Chris Jones. Kansas City appeared to force a punt after a sack, but Jones was flagged for saying something to Ryan.

Rodney McCloud intercepted Patrick Mahomes to seal the win as he was trying to get the Chiefs into position for a potential game-tying field goal.

It was wild fourth quarter that saw Kansas City run a failed fake field goal, miss another field goal and then stuff Jonathan Taylor as he tried to jump over the line for a first down on a fourth and inches.

The Colts took an early lead thanks to a Chiefs’ mistake. Rookie Skyy Moore muffed the first punt of the game. Kylen Granson recovered at the KC four-yard line.

The offense took advantage punching it in three plays later on a Ryan to Woods one-yard TD toss to give the Colts a 7-0 lead. It was Woods’ first career catch.

The Chiefs scored their first points after a miscue as well. Frank Reich decided to go for it on fourth and one from midfield. Ryan was sack-fumbled, giving the ball back to KC at the Indianapolis 35.

Mahomes found Travis Kelcie for 29 yards, then connected with him for a three-yard touchdown on the next play to make it 7-6 (extra point no good).

The Chiefs took the lead after another Ryan fumble in his own territory. Clyde Edwards-Helaire powered in from a yard out and Kelcie caught a two-point conversion to give Kansas City a 14-10 halftime advantage.

The Colts will stay at home next week for a divisional matchup against the Titans at 1:00 p.m. on FOX59.