INDIANAPOLIS – We’re months, perhaps a year or two, from discovering whether Anthony Richardson is everything the Indianapolis Colts hope and need him to be.

But no one should question he has the personality and disposition to grow into the daunting role of face of the franchise.

Tuesday, the No. 4 overall pick in April’s draft stepped behind the podium in the media room. The Colts’ first mandatory minicamp session still was an hour or so away.

Richardson’s demeanor was serious. He paused and leaned into the microphone.

“I’m just here so I don’t get fined,” he said.

His deadpan delivery was spot on, and quickly replaced by a broad smile and hearty laugh.

“Nah, I’m just kiddin’,” he said. “I told my mom I was gonna do that.”

Yuk, yuk, yuk.

Make no mistake. There still are obvious growing pains as Richardson and veteran Gardner Minshew II share repetitions with the first-unit offense.

During positional drills Tuesday – that’s quarterbacks taking short drops and receivers running routes versus air – Richardson’s passes were crisp and usually found their intended targets. But one of his throws short-hopped Breshad Perriman.

In 11-on-11 work, Minshew handled the first set of first-team reps with Richardson taking over for the second. Efficiency was lacking during team work. Minshew was 0-for-4 with a pair of drops. Richardson finished 2-of-8.

As expected, the rookie is a work in progress. The important point to keep in mind: he’s making progress.

Minshew recalled the first day Richardson worked with the veterans during organized team activities (OTAs).

“It’s funny, man,” he said with a smile. “I remember coming off the first day. He was like, ‘Man, that’s fast’.”

Minshew’s response: Things are going to slow down.

And they have.

“Things have definitely slowed down,” Richardson said. “It was my first day practicing with the vets; it was way different from rookie minicamp. I just see guys flying around. I pulled the ball on a zone read one time and the end was chasing me. He was like right next to me and I’m like, ‘OK, this is different.’

“So, it was definitely going fast, but the next day I knew there was some progress and I was just relaxing and trusting what I was studying.”

Linebacker Zaire Franklin has had a different vantage point of Richardson’s early-stage development. He’s seen a “humble kid” who’s “just soaking it all in.”

“He’s starting to get comfortable, starting to enjoy himself, starting to let that personality show,” Franklin said. “We’re in the locker room arguing about different stuff. It’s all good.”

More important, Franklin has witnessed growth on the field.

“He’s starting to make those throws,” he said.

Even though Franklin’s primary focus is continuing to grow in coordinator Gus Bradley’s defense, it’s impossible not to notice the possibilities of Richardson sharing the backfield with running back Jonathan Taylor.

“Man, it’s crazy because even in the walkthrough against (Richardson), when 5’s in there, you’ve just gotta be aware,” Franklin said. “It’s just a whole other element to an offense that you don’t necessarily have to think about with a more traditional quarterback.”

That’s the challenge facing first-year coach Shane Steichen and first-year offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter. Simplify the playbook to the point Richardson is able to grasp it and be productive/effective as a rookie, maximize Richardson’s rare skills and mesh them with Taylor, who just two years ago broke Edgerrin James’ single-season franchise rushing record and led the NFL with 1,811 yards.

Owner Jim Irsay wants Richardson to be his franchise’s starting quarterback sooner, not later. Maybe even for the Sept. 10 opener against Jacksonville.

That decision rests with Steichen. It’s incumbent upon Richardson to prove he’s game-ready after starting just 13 games at Florida.

What might be the determining factor?

“Honestly, I’m not sure,” Richardson said. “I guess it’s whenever coach Steichen feels like I’m ready to be out there (and) he’s confident I know the stuff, confident I can lead the team and confident I can win NFL games.

“It’s just a matter of him feeling like I’m ready or not and me trying to make strides every day.”

Initially, that meant relocating to Indy.

“I feel like this is home,” Richardson said. “I got me a spot. I sleep there and wake up there. It definitely feels like home. I try to visit Gainesville whenever I can just to see my family, see my friends.

“But this is home and I’m trying to make it home forever.”

The business side of the offseason has been a step-by-step process. Rookie minicamp followed by OTAs followed by this week’s mandatory minicamp.

Then comes a quiet period on the NFL calendar: six weeks until players report for training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

However, that lull doesn’t mean a long stretch without football. Minshew and Richardson already have talked with their receivers and tight ends about getting together for throwing sessions in Florida.

“Trying to get better, master my craft,” Richardson said. “Getting in the playbook a lot more and getting chemistry with the receivers a lot more as well.”

He’s already learned so much in such a short time. A snippet:

“The margin for error is so small and you’re playing against pros. Mistakes, you have to limit them.”

“First red zone day, I realized how small the windows were and how fast the defense can react to certain things. One minute you think, ‘Oh, that’s an easy touchdown. I got him.’ And you throw it and it’s just a little late, the DB just reacts to it.”

To become the player the Colts need him to be, Richardson realizes there are no shortcuts.

“I can’t do the bare minimum,” he said. “The team would not allow that. I would not allow that for myself. I know the GM, coach and the owner definitely don’t want that from me.

“It’s just a matter of me putting in the work. I’m not just doing it for show. I actually want to learn this information, know this information for the team because I don’t want to get thrown out there and I’m lost and the team is like, ‘Why is this dude out there?’

“I just want to make sure I’m on point with everything and I’m doing my job the best way I can.”

Moore supportive of Rodgers

Isaiah Rodgers Sr. is waiting for a decision from the NFL, which is investigating the veteran cornerback for gambling.

Regardless the outcome – an indefinite suspension certainly is a possibility – fellow cornerback Kenny Moore II will remain supportive of his teammate.

“The same thing you would do if you had a brother that was going through something,” he said. “You would give him a hand. You would tell him you would always be there for him. You would stay strong. You want to make sure your friend to make sure he perseveres.”

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.