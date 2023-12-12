INDIANAPOLIS — The Horseshoe teammates have spoken and they chose defensive end Tyquan Lewis.

Lewis was picked to be a recipient of the 2023 Ed Block Courage Award.

The award is an annual recognition for courageous play by an individual and Lewis is one of 32 NFL players who earned the accolade. The players of each member club nominate a player annually and those chosen are traditionally honored at a banquet in Baltimore.

“I’m very appreciative of and highly thankful for this great honor,” said Lewis. “Thank you to my Colts family for helping me become a better player as well as a better person. I don’t take anything for granted and cherish every single moment that I get to do what I love. I’m grateful for everything and entitled to nothing.”

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) celebrates a sack during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Tuesday’s release explained Lewis has played in 61 career games with 15 starts through six seasons with the Colts (2018 to 2023). During that time, Lewis compiled 90 tackles, 23 tackles for a loss, 12.5 sacks, 10 passes defended, one interception and one forced fumble.

He has also appeared in one postseason contest and has tallied three solo tackles.

Lewis was originally selected by Indianapolis in the second round (64th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.

Since entering the league, Lewis has annually participated in the league’s My Cause My Cleats initiative, which allows players to use their platforms to bring important causes to the forefront.

Each year, Lewis has selected the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of his great-grandmother who was affected by the disease. In June 2019, Lewis visited the American Village center in Indianapolis to read to residents as part of Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.

Also for the last two years, Lewis has participated in Beyond the Sidelines which is a fundraiser to benefit the Colts’ initiative “Kicking The Stigma” which raises awareness about mental health.

Lewis has attended multiple team community events, including Horseshoe Helpings, a Marion County Juvenile Detention Center visit and a Gleaners Food Bank distribution.

The defensive end has also assisted with Christmas programs to help distribute gifts to local youth during the holiday season.

According to the release, the award was named after Ed Block who was the head athletic trainer for the Baltimore Colts from 1954 to 1977. He served as trainer emeritus with the club until he passed away in 1983.

Past Colts winners include:

LB-Shaquille Leonard (2022)

WR-T.Y. Hilton (2021)

P-Rigoberto Sanchez (2020)

DE-Jabaal Sheard (2019)

TE-Jack Doyle (2018)

S-Clayton Geathers (2017)

QB-Andrew Luck (2016)

G/T-Joe Reitz (2015)

TE-Dwayne Allen (2014)

DE-Cory Redding (2013)

S-Antoine Bethea (2012)

DE-Robert Mathis (2011)

DE-Dwight Freeney (2010)

DB-Marlin Jackson (2009)

C-Jeff Saturday (2008)

OG-Ryan Lilja (2007)

WR-Reggie Wayne (2006)

LB-Cato June (2005)

LB-Gary Brackett (2004)

DE-Chad Bratzke (2003)

LB-Rob Morris (2002)

QB-Peyton Manning (2001)

DT-Bernard Whittington (2000)

The awards ceremony is scheduled for April 6 and April 7, 2024, at the Renaissance Hotel in Baltimore. Proceeds from the affair benefit the award’s foundation.

The foundation’s objective is to establish homes for abused children in each NFL city. Indianapolis established an Ed Block Courage home (Children’s Bureau) in October of 2000.