INDIANAPOLIS – Fans will get a deeper dive into the NFL Draft, with the Indianapolis Colts being one of the featured teams.

Roku, the company behind ubiquitous streaming devices and TVs, has greenlit a new documentary focused on three days of the NFL Draft. Skydance Sports and NFL Films will produce the program for The Roku Channel, Roku’s free ad-supported streaming television platform.

The documentary will follow the action on draft weekend from the pressure-packed draft rooms where teams make selections that will affect their franchises for years—and change the lives of players whose names are called.

NFL Films cameras were given access to teams’ draft rooms. They also captured draft weekend in Kansas City, following players, broadcasters and key NFL personnel like commissioner Roger Goodell through seven frenetic rounds of picks, trades and surprises.

The Colts will be among four franchises featured in the documentary, which will follow along as the team evaluates and ultimately chooses Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. Some key moments, such as the Colts’ decision to stay at No. 4 and the tense minutes that followed, have been covered in the team’s own “With the Next Pick” documentary.

In addition to the Colts, the Roku documentary will feature the Carolina Panthers and their selection of No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young; the Dallas Cowboys and their memorable decision to select running back Deuce Vaughn, the son of longtime scout Chris Vaughn, in the sixth round; and the Jacksonville Jaguars, who entered the draft with nine picks and finished Day 3 with 13 selections after wheeling and dealing their way through the proceedings.

For now, the documentary is untitled and doesn’t have a release date. Roku said it planned for the NFL Draft documentary to become an annual event.