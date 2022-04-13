INDIANAPOLIS – Owner Jim Irsay recently indicated the Indianapolis Colts were interested in a high-profile defensive free agent, and that’s been reinforced.

The team had veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore in for a visit, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

Gilmore would represent the third major offseason addition, following trades for quarterback Matt Ryan and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

He also could be the player Irsay had in mind when discussing the team’s offseason acquisitions last month with Colts.com.

“There could be – it would have to be at the right price because we don’t have much cap room – an addition that excites some, but we’ll see,’’ Irsay said. “It’s possible. I know Chris Ballard is looking hard at that.

“Trying to find the right individual, it has to be the right guy at the right number. But one more veteran possibly to come in and make a big difference.’’

Gilmore, 31, would bring experience, playmaking ability and pedigree to the Colts’ secondary. He also would fill a glaring need at the position. The cost of adding Ngakoue to Bradley’s defense in the trade with the Las Vegas Raiders was starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

He was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year with New England in 2019, is a two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection.

Gilmore, the 10th overall selection in the 2012 draft by the Buffalo Bills, has appeared in 132 games with 125 starts. He also started seven postseason games during his four-year stint with New England and was an integral part of the Patriots’ 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

In 10 seasons, Gilmore has 27 interceptions, 116 passes defensed and six forced fumbles.

Gilmore was with New England at the beginning of 2021, and opened the season on the physically unable to perform list while dealing with a torn quadriceps. The Patriots traded him to Carolina in October, and after completing his rehab, Gilmore started eight of nine games and collected two interceptions.

