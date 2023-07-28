WESTFIELD, Ind. – The threat of inclement weather means major changes for Indianapolis Colts training camp on Friday at Grand Park Sports Campus.

The Colts are moving practice indoors to the Events Center, a smaller facility that can hold a few hundred people. As a result, only the first 750 fans in line with a ticket at the main entrance will receive a wristband to watch practice.

Thousands of fans were expected for Friday’s practice, which had been sold out.

From the Colts:

Wristbands will be distributed beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Doors will not open before 9:45 a.m.

All fans, including children, will need a wristband to enter.

No re-entry will be permitted.

The first 750 fans will also receive complimentary parking in Lot C, the team said. The team will not be able to hold autograph sessions before or after practice due to space constraints.

Colts City will be closed as well, and no concessions will be available in the Events Center. Complimentary bottled water will be provided, but outside food and drink are not allowed.

Anyone who has pre-purchased a parking pass can email Rachel Nelson at rnelson@westfield.in.gov for more information.