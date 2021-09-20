Colts’ Carson Wentz sprains both ankles; status unknown for Sunday’s game

Carson Wentz sits on the bench after twisting his ankle in the fourth quarter of the Colts and Rams game at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Indianapolis. (Photo by WXIN/Brett Bensley)

INDIANAPOLIS — Quarterback Carson Wentz suffered sprains in both ankles during the Indianapolis Colts’ 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

His status for this week’s game against divisional rival Tennessee Titans is unknown.

Head coach Frank Reich gave the news during his weekly Monday Zoom call with reporters.

Wentz was twisted as Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald pulled the quarterback down as he scrambled in the fourth quarter. He injured his left ankle earlier in the game.

“I felt it right away,” said Wentz after the game on the Donald play. “It did not feel good. I tried to tape it up, spat it up and do everything I could to get out there and finish the game. It’s a bad feeling to not be out there.”

The Colts (0-2) play their first road game of the season in a critical AFC South matchup. The Titans won the division title through a tiebreaker last season after both teams finished 11-5.