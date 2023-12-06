INDIANAPOLIS – We may never get the full story of the Indianapolis Colts’ tumultuous 2022-2023 season, but Jeff Saturday provided some insight into his time as interim head coach.

The Colts are currently 7-5 under new head coach Shane Steichen and control their postseason destiny. Given this season’s surprising turnaround, the future appears bright for the franchise.

But the chaotic season that preceded this year’s campaign bears further scrutiny. And Saturday, the Colts legend and ESPN analyst who took the reins amidst all the turmoil, didn’t fully understand what he was walking into.

Team culture shattered

“It was more than I anticipated,” Saturday said during a Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Saturday’s answer came in a response to Pat McAfee’s question about team culture and how far things had fallen in Indianapolis. Some of the issues included players being late to meetings or skipping out on treatments, and even gambling allegations (two Colts players were eventually suspended for gambling).

“I’ll church it up a little bit. There was a lot of what you’re saying that was going on,” Saturday said.

“I think [Colts owner Jim] Irsay knew that. I think Irsay, I think [Colts general manager Chris] Ballard knew where the situation was. How it had gotten a bit off the rails and what it needed to look like to for it to get back to what they envisioned.”

‘We’re gonna go 0-8’

Saturday knew he was taking over a struggling football team.

The franchise had just fired head coach Frank Reich and dismissed key offensive staff. The Colts were 3-5-1 and coming off a disastrous 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots in which quarterback Sam Ehlinger endured nine sacks.

The quarterback position had been in turmoil all season, with starter Matt Ryan, acquired in an offseason trade, struggling with turnovers. The team’s highly paid offensive line fell well short of expectations in pass protection and run blocking.

“My conversation with Jim [Irsay] was, ‘We’re gonna go 0-8,’” Saturday said. “First of all, you just got rid of all your offensive staff.”

Offensive challenges

Saturday told McAfee that Parks Frazier, the young coach tasked with taking over the offense, had never handled such a large responsibility before. And while Saturday called Frazier “a good football guy,” the young coach’s inexperience and a reeling offense were a recipe for failure.

“I knew we were going to have offensive challenges. We had a quarterback they weren’t sure of. There was a lot going in. There were two things [I wanted to do]: I wanted to make sure the culture was gonna get back to where it was when I was there,” Saturday said. “And the other thing was from the offensive line perspective, stop the nonsense, stop the noise. We’ve gotta get these guys back playing together.”

Saturday, who spent 13 seasons under center with the Colts, said the offensive line was the linchpin of the entire offensive operation.

“If the team wants to go anywhere, they put enough assets in those five. They’ve gotta ball.”

Opportunity and awkwardness

Saturday said he was “glad” to take the opportunity to help the franchise. But he acknowledged that the situation had the potential for awkwardness, especially with other members of the coaching staff being passed over as interim coaches after Reich’s firing.

“In the first meeting I ever had with [the coaching staff], I said, ‘Hey, man, I ain’t trying to pretend like I know nearly as much as you guys know about whatever position you coach. My job is to help you be the best.’”

Saturday said he didn’t have all the answers and tried to communicate that to the staff.

“For those guys, it was good, because they knew I wasn’t the one beating on the desk for myself. I was like, ‘Hey, man, what can I do to fix whatever problems [we’re having]?’”

Saturday understood the pushback he received from fans and the media. But he tuned it all out, telling McAfee he’d “forgotten more football than everybody who’s making fun of me has ever taught.” He said he knew he’d be there for eight weeks and then leave.

The Minnesota Collapse

Saturday also answered a question about one of the most infamous losses in Colts history, when the team choked away a 33-0 halftime lead to the Minnesota Vikings and lost in overtime.

“I’ll be deadly honest with you. We walked in [at halftime], and I was like, ‘Boys, we’re in trouble,’” Saturday said.

The Colts built their lead through a punt block return and an interception return. The offense had settled for field goals too often while stalling in the red zone. And while the team feasted on mistakes from the Vikings, the offense’s poor output concerned the interim coach.

“Everything went our way [in the first half], and I was still scared to death,” Saturday said. “We can’t get a first down. We start out in the second half, and I was like, ‘We gotta push the gas here.’”

According to Saturday’s recollection, the Colts called a pass play that was wide open. But for some reason, quarterback Matt Ryan didn’t throw it. It was a harbinger of things to come, as the Colts surrendered 36 points—mustering only a field goal on offense—in the second half. The Vikings won 39-36 in overtime.

The Colts couldn’t stop receivers K.J. Osbourne (10 receptions, 157 yards, TD) and Justin Jefferson (12 receptions, 123 yards, TD). Defensively, nothing worked, said Saturday, who’s able to laugh about it in retrospect. He recalled an exchange with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley as Minnesota’s offense continued to move the ball and pile on points.

“And I was like, ‘Gus, what coverage are we in?’ And he was like, ‘We’ve called them all.’ We ain’t stopping a soul right now. They are taking it to the house on us,” Saturday said.

The game came down to a 4th-and-inches play with about 2:30 left. The Colts, still ahead 36-28, were too far away for a field goal. A first-down conversion could’ve iced the game, as Minnesota had burned all its timeouts. Saturday didn’t want to punt and give the ball back to the Vikings.

The Colts called a quarterback sneak; the referees ruled Ryan short and upheld the call after the Colts challenged it. Minnesota took advantage on the next play with a 64-yard pass from Kirk Cousins to Dalvin Cook. The Vikings added the two-point conversion to tie the game at 36.

“At the end of the day, we had our shot,” Saturday said of the embarrassing loss. “We just didn’t do it.”

Final score: Vikings 39, Colts 36.

Head coach interest

The Colts finished 4-12-1, with Saturday’s sole win coming in his first game as interim coach, a 25-20 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Once the season ended, Saturday interviewed for the full-time head coaching job. The interview process gave him a completely different perspective of coaches and what they go through every season. It requires a certain type and personality; Saturday didn’t want the 24-hour-a-day, holed-up-in-the-office life of a football obsessive.

He was interested in the job, but only under certain conditions, he told McAfee.

“The lifestyle part for me was the biggest issue,” he said. “I ain’t gonna be there from 5 a.m. to midnight. I’m gonna let y’all know that I’m gonna eat dinner with the family.”

Saturday continued, “Jim [Irsay] knew that as well. And he said, if you wanna do this thing, let’s interview at the end and see what happens. It was a great experience.”

You can watch the whole interview on YouTube.