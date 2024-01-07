INDIANAPOLIS — The disappointment of the Indianapolis Colts falling short in their win-and-in showdown with the Houston Texans Saturday night was magnified less than 24 hours later.

With the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 28-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Nashville Sunday, the Texans win the AFC South title and host the Cleveland Browns in a first-round playoff game. The Jaguars, who lost five of their last six games, join the Colts on the outside looking in at the postseason.

Had the Colts completed their fourth-quarter comeback against the Texans, they would have won their first division championship since 2014 and hosted a first-round game.

Instead, the 23-19 loss, coupled with the Jaguars completing their death spiral, only conjures up thoughts of ‘What if?’.

The rebuilding 10-7 Texans move on. The Colts and Jaguars, each 9-8, head into the offseason.

Late Saturday, Colts coach Shane Steichen briefly reflected on his first season as head coach and the progress made by a franchise that finished 4-12-1 in 2022.

“I just think the resilience that these guys had,’’ he said. “Sitting at 3-5, bouncing back and winning four in a row and putting ourselves in a position to get in the playoffs today was huge.

“I always say this — this league is all about the players. I credit a lot of those guys, the work they put in, the time they put in. Everything they do to get ready — their minds, their bodies — to go play a 17-week season is unbelievable what they do.

“So, hats off to those guys in the locker room for fighting like crazy this year.’’

The Colts’ late-season playoff push ended when they were unable to convert a fourth-and-1 from the Houston 15-yard line with 1 minute, six seconds remaining.

Fourth-string running back Tyler Goodson couldn’t secure an off-target pass from quarterback Gardner Minshew II.

The Jaguars suffered a similar fate.

Trailing 28-20, they reached a fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line with seven minutes remaining. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence attempted to go over the top of the line and stretch the football over the goal line but was ruled just short.

Jacksonville had another opportunity with two minutes remaining but was unable to complete the late comeback.

