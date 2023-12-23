INDIANAPOLIS — Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ Sunday meeting with the Falcons in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

*Kickoff: 1 p.m.

*Broadcast: FOX59.

*Spread: Falcons by 2½.

*History lesson, Part I: What a difference a week makes. The Colts entered their last game with a 6-26 record against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sunday, they flash a lopsided 15-2 series advantage against the Falcons. That includes winning eight of nine in Atlanta.

We’d mention the Colts have won two straight and five of the last six, but when you’re 15-2 against an opponent, there are going to be extended streaks of success.

*History lesson, Part II: Strangely, one of the games that sticks in our heads is the Colts’ trip to Atlanta on Dec. 7, 1986. They opened the season with 13 losses, which prompted owner Robert Irsay to fire Rod Dowhower and replace him with Ron Meyer. They were one step away from matching the NFL record for most consecutive losses in one season, and 0-16 was very much in play.

It appeared to be more of the same under the energetic leadership of Meyer. The Colts trailed 23-14 early in the fourth quarter but closed to within 23-21 with 7 minutes remaining on Gary Hogeboom’s 2-yard TD to rookie Bill Brooks.

Then, magic. With 30 seconds left, Tate Randle blocked a Rick Donnelly punt and Eugene Daniel returned it 13 yards for a touchdown and a 28-23 lead.

“It’s the greatest play I ever made,’’ Randle said after the game. “Going 0-13, any other team would have folded their tents with 30 seconds left and down 23-21.’’

What’s forgotten because of the Randle-Daniel heroics is the Falcons took the ensuing kickoff and reached the Indy 12 with 3 seconds remaining before the Colts defense made the final stop.

The Meyer-led Colts would win their next two games, finish 3-13 and reach the playoffs for the first time in their Indy era in the strike-shortened 1987 season with a 9-6 record.

*History lesson, Part III: With 46 sacks, the defense needs one to break the Indy-era record set in 1989 and matched in 2005. The Colts have 25 the past six games, most in the NFL during that stretch. The Falcons have allowed 36.

*Playoff update: Things have gotten very, very interesting as the NFL’s marathon of a season has turned into a three-week sprint.

The Colts have won five of their last six to push their record to 8-6. That’s good for a tie with Jacksonville and Houston for the AFC South lead and the final wild-card spot — for now.

Worth noting in the congested AFC prior to Saturday’s games: two teams sit at 9-5 (Kansas City, Cleveland), five are 8-6 (Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Cincinnati, Buffalo) and two are 7-7 (Pittsburgh, Denver).

According to the New York Times’ playoff simulator, the Colts enter Sunday with a 56% chance of reaching the playoffs. It bounces to 73% with a win and dips to 43% with a loss.

For those of you who are scoreboard watchers, Jacksonville is at Tampa Bay Sunday while Houston is home against Cleveland. The Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence is questionable with a concussion and the Texans’ QB C.J. Stroud out for a second game with a concussion.

The Falcons (6-8) have lost two straight and five of their last seven, but still have a pulse in the NFC South mix behind the division-leading Bucs (7-7) and New Orleans (7-8).

*Compensating for Pittman: Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was expected to remain the focal point of the passing game. That suddenly changed Saturday evening when the team arrived in Atlanta. After being cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol Friday by an independent neurologist and traveling with the team, Pittman began experiencing concussion symptoms and was placed in the protocol.

There’s no overstating the magnitude of his absence.

Pittman ranks No. 3 in the league with 99 receptions and No. 3 with 143 targets. He has accounted for 29% of the Colts’ targets and 32% of their receptions. Pittman has been targeted at least 11 times in nine games and had a string of four consecutive 11-target games snapped against the Steelers. He had four catches for 78 yards on five targets when he was forced from the game in the second quarter by Damontae Kazee’s illegal hit.

With Pittman out, quarterback Gardner Minshew II will need more from wideouts Alec Pierce, Josh Downs and D.J. Montgomery along with tight ends Kylen Granson, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree and Will Mallory. Downs ranks second on the team with 84 targets, 57 receptions and 631 yards.

*Backfield shuffle: Zack Moss is out with an injured right forearm and Jonathan Taylor is back after missing games following surgery on his right thumb. It’s anyone’s guess whether Shane Steichen and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter will dial up a heavy workload for Taylor. We tend to believe they’ll still mix in Trey Sermon and perhaps Tyler Goodson following their combined 157 rushing yards last week against the Steelers.

Taylor remains one of the league’s true difference-makers at his position, and the more opportunities he gets to break a long one, the better. The Falcons’ run defense is tied for 15th in yards per game (112.2), but No. 9 in yards per attempt (3.9).

Minshew is coming off his best game of the season: 215 yards, three TDs and a 123.4 passer rating against the Steelers. But the Colts’ playoff hopes probably rest with their offensive line and running game. They’re 3-3 when they’ve failed to rush for at least 100 yards.

The biggest issue with Taylor will be ball security. He will wear some type of protective brace or wrap on his right hand, and the Falcons certainly will test the effectiveness of it.

*Backup plan: Gus Bradley’s defense faces a backup quarterback for a fourth consecutive game. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith benched Desmond Ridder for a second time this season after their offensively-challenged, 9-7 loss at Carolina (204 total yards, 152 passing yards, two turnovers) and again turned to Taylor Heinicke.

The Colts are familiar with Heinicke. He passed for 279 yards and one touchdown and gave the Washington Commanders a 17-16 win in week 8 last season with a 1-yard TD run with 22 seconds remaining.

Heinicke is 0-2 as a starter with Atlanta this season and played extensively in a third game. He’s completing a career-low 55.4% of his passes for 498 yards with three TDs and one interception. The Falcons are winless in those three games, but have scored 23, 28 and 23 points.

Heinicke has a solid supporting cast that includes rookie first-round pick running back Bijan Robinson (801 yards and four TDs on the ground, 323 yards and three more TDs in the pass game), wideout Drake London (58 receptions, 769 yards, two TDs) and tight ends Kyle Pitts (47, 586, two) and Jonnu Smith (43, 521, two). No. 2 running back Tyler Allgeier has added 577 yards and three TDs.

In case you’ve forgotten, Heinicke’s backup act was preceded by Pittsburgh’s Mitch Trubisky, Cincinnati’s Jake Browning and Tennessee’s Will Levis.

*Defensive surge: OK, it hasn’t exactly faced an offensive Murderer’s Row, but the defense is on a nice run. And that’s a big reason the Colts are 5-1 in their last six. Since giving up at least 37 points in consecutive losses to Jacksonville (37-20), Cleveland (39-38) and New Orleans (38-27), the defense has allowed averages of 19.0 points, 315.8 total yards and 183.8 net passing yards. It has generated a league-high 25 sacks and 13 takeaways during that stretch.

The Falcons’ offense ranks No. 19 in total yards (327.2), No. 9 in rushing (126.4), No. 23 in passing (200.8) and tied-No. 26 in scoring (18.4).

*And the winner is: Colts 24, Falcons 17. Another tight one should be expected. We’re going to line up behind the backup who’s played at a winning level for an extended period of time (Minshew) instead of late-December fill-in (Heinicke). There’s simply too much on the line for the Colts to come out with a dud. The AFC South title remains a very real possibility.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.