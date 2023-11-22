INDIANAPOLIS – Shaquille Leonard is no longer a Colt.

Words his teammates doubted they’d ever year, but now it’s their reality.

“To be honest, I didn’t believe it,” said Zaire Franklin, a fellow linebacker who came into the league with Leonard in 2018. “It sounded so crazy to me.

“We all have an expiration date, whether we like it or not. It’s unfortunate that his great career and the things that he did ended so abruptly.”

“He’s one of one,” added defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. “It’s hard seeing your teammates traded or cut, but this one hit home a little bit more.”

“It hurts especially (having) good energy coming off the bye,” said Jonathan Taylor. “It’s gonna be on us in this locker room, the other leaders to try to help everybody rally.”

One of the most unique perspectives on Leonard’s career currently in the Colts’ locker room comes from quarterback Gardner Minshew, who had to prepare to play against him as an opponent for several seasons with the Jaguars.

“I thought he was probably the best in the league that I was playing against,” Minshew explained. “Just always around the ball, always creating turnovers. In the pass game, always getting in windows that you wouldn’t expect a linebacker or anyone at that position to be able to do. A really, really unique player, and a guy we’ll miss.”

“He’s definitely gonna go down as one of the greatest Colts to play in this uniform,” said Buckner, “(with) what he was able to do in his six seasons here, coming in day one and going back-to-back-to-back-to-back four All Pros in a row.”

“Being here for the whole journey, for the whole ride, it was hard to see it come to an end like that,” added Franklin. “When I got the news, I just shot him a text, told him how much he meant to me, how much I cared about him, and how much I believed in everything that he was about.”