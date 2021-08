Jacob Eason #9 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass during the second quarter in the preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 15, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts’ pair of young quarterbacks were on display Sunday as they led Indianapolis to a 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers in the team’s preseason opener.

While it’s hard to get too excited over an exhibition game, the contest remained entertaining throughout and was decided by an Eddie Pinerio field goal with seven seconds on the clock.

Eason 15-21, 183, 0 TD, 0 INT, 97.9 rating

Ehlinger 10-15, 155, 0 TD, 1 INT, 72.9 rating

Ehlinger 8 carries for team-high 30 yards (includes 3 kneel downs at the end) — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) August 15, 2021

