Columbus native Tyler Duncan set to make Masters Tournament debut

INDIANAPOLIS – Columbus, Indiana native Tyler Duncan is set to make his Masters Tournament debut at Augusta National this week.



The Masters, originally scheduled for April, plays November 12-15 without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Duncan, a former Purdue University Golf standout, won the RSM Classic last November in a playoff with 2012 U.S. Open Champion Webb Simpson to earn a spot in this year’s field.

Duncan told FOX59’s JoJo Gentry he felt nervous driving up Magnolia Lane for the first time late last week.

“My caddie made the reference it’s like, Disney Land of golf,” Duncan said. “Everything is just perfect.”

Prior to Duncan’s 2019 victory, the last mutiple-day tournament he won was the 2011 Indiana Amateur at his home trek, Otter Creek Golf Course. Growing up there, he pictured himself making putts to win the Masters.

“I dreamed about it. I think everyone does that loves golf,” he said. “It’s a very special event. I’m just lucky enough to be a part of it.”

No fans at this year’s Masters means Duncan’s family and friends cannot watch him compete in-person. Only his wife, Maria, is allowed on the course with him.

“I think it will take away from the experience just because you hear about all the roars and everything around Augusta,” Duncan said. “But, it’s still pretty awesome.”

Duncan, driven to do his best, does not have a long list of expectations this week. But, he remains eager for a chance to sport a green jacket.

“The course is so hard that if you get ahead of yourself, you’re really going to struggle,” Duncan said. “Just trying to stick to the game plan, stay calm, and not get ahead of myself.”

Round 1 starts Thursday. Duncan tees off Hole 1 with 2000 Masters Champion Vijay Singh and Lanto Griffin at 8:06 a.m. ET.

Round 2 starts Friday. Duncan tees off Hole 10 with Singh and Griffin at 12:11 p.m. ET.