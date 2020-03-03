Columbus’ Speidel makes first college basket for Vermont on Senior Night after 2015 brain injury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Former Columbus North High School basketball star Josh Speidel was a starter for the University of Vermont on Tuesday when the Catamounts hosted Albany on Senior Night.

Speidel, one of four seniors to be recognized, made Vermont's first basket of the game.

Speidel was a standout basketball player in Indiana, and he committed to play at the University of Vermont back in 2014. But months later, he suffered a traumatic brain injury in a crash.

Vermont coach John Becker honored Speidel's scholarship after the accident. He's been with the team serving as a team manager for the Catamounts since he arrived at school.

The NCAA granted a waiver for Speidel to participate with the program this season and not use a year of eligibility.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video