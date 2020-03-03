Watch Live
Columbus’ Speidel to start for Vermont on Senior Night

Former Columbus North High School basketball star Josh Speidel will start for the University of Vermont tonight when the Catamounts host Albany. The game tips off at 7 p.m.

Speidel, one of four seniors to be recognized, will shoot Vermont's first basket of the game.

It will be Speidel's first appearance in a basketball game since he suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2015 in a car accident, which happened before he arrived at UVM. The NCAA granted a waiver for Speidel to participate with the program this season and not use a year of eligibility.

Speidel has been serving as a team manager.

