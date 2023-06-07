INDIANAPOLIS – Ed Carpenter Racing and driver Conor Daly have mutually agreed to part ways effective immediately.

The Noblesville native has raced for ECR for parts of the last four IndyCar Series seasons. He’s driven the No. 20 Chevrolet full-time the last season and a half.

“This is the most difficult decision I have made as a team owner, because I respect Conor and know what he means to IndyCar and its fans,” team owner Ed Carpenter said in a release. “Our team has not been performing at the level we are capable of this year and despite making technical changes and investments in the offseason, 2023 has been extremely challenging.”

“Although we’ve mutually decided that it’s in our best interests to take different paths, I’d like to thank ECR for the past three and a half seasons,” said Daly. “I’m grateful to everyone who has supported me – past, present and into the future. I look forward to taking on the next opportunities that await and I want to thank the fans for being with me on this ride.”

Daly is currently 20th in the IndyCar points standings. His best result was 8th in last month’s Indianapolis 500. He finished 15th in Sunday’s Grand Prix of Detroit.

He was in contention to win the 2021 Indy 500 with ECR before hitting a loose tire from an accident and damaging the front of his car.

The team will announce a replacement driver at a later date.

“I have put a great deal of consideration into the current state of our team and realize it is my obligation to our employees, partners, and supporters to do whatever is necessary to elevate our team’s competitiveness,” Carpenter said. “We sincerely wish Conor continued success and will cheer him on wherever he goes next.”

Rinus VeeKay will continue to drive the No. 21 Chevy for ECR with Carpenter running the No. 33 on ovals only.

The IndyCar Series is off this weekend before racing at Road America in Wisconsin on June 18.