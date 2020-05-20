Continuity in the trenches, new signal caller for Ryan Kelly, Colts OL

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – NOVEMBER 17: Ryan Kelly #78 of the Indianapolis Colts spikes the ball after an Indianapolis Colts touchdown in the third quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After the Colts selected Ryan Kelly in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, then ESPN analyst Jon Gruden said, “that position has been a turn style in Indianapolis.”

Now, the turn style is behind Ryan Kelly. With the addition of quarterback Philip Rivers this offseason, the Colts center is set to line up in front of a fourth different week one starter in his five years with the team.

“We’re gonna try to figure out the best we can how to get ‘live reps’ on Zoom,” says Kelly. “That’s what we’ve been doing the last couple of days.”

2020 will be a significant year for Kelly. A contract year, as he’s entering the final season of his rookie deal with the Colts.

“I think we’ve got something special on the offensive line, so I’d like to play my entire career in Indianapolis,” he states.

That offensive line remains intact with the return of Anthony Castonzo. As the Colts’ left tackle mulled retirement this offseason, Kelly reached out to him.

“I think we all (did),” explains Kelly. “Quenton (Nelson) was a huge advocate too. They play on the left side together.

“Having 74 on the left tackle position is obviously gonna give us the best edge to win games, and I couldn’t be happier he’s back.”

Back, only virtually for now, as Kelly hopes to build on a Pro Bowl season moving forward.