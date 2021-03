Cubs, Sox to let some fans into stands as COVID numbers fall

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s two major league baseball teams will be allowed to host a limited number of fans starting on opening day.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says capacity for the Cubs at Wrigley Field and the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field will be set at 20%.

That translates to as many as 8,122 fans for White Sox home games and 8,274 fans at Wrigley Field.

Each fan must wear a mask.

Several teams around the country are making similar announcements as city officials say the number of COVID-19 cases have been dropping in recent weeks.

Fans weren’t allowed at any of the stadiums last season.

Opening day for the 2021 MLB season is set for April 1.