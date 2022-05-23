INDIANAPOLIS — USA Swimming has set the dates for the 2024 Olympic trials, which will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The governing body announced Monday that the competition to determine the team for the Paris Games will run from June 15-23.

The trials are set to end 33 days before the beginning of the Olympics on July 26. That mirrors the timeframe used for both the 2016 and 2021 trials.

The nine-day trials are one day longer that the format used at the last six U.S. swimming trials. But the Indy meet does not include the extra session that was held ahead of the 2021 trials, known as Wave 1, where lesser-ranked swimmers competed over four days to cut the field for the main competition.

That format was used to reduce crowding on the pool deck and practice areas because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be the first trials held in Indianapolis since 2000. Plans call for a temporary pool at one end of Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts. There will be seating for up to 35,000 at each session.

The last four U.S. swimming trials were held in Omaha, Nebraska.