INDIANAPOLIS – Welcome to the NFL, 2022 version.

The new league year began at 4 p.m. Wednesday, at which time all agreements with pending free agents that were arranged starting Monday – probably before that, truth be known – and trades became official.

That means Carson Wentz officially is a Washington Commander and Yannick Ngakoue officially is the catalyst for the Indianapolis Colts’ needy pass rush.

Of course, that also means the Colts now are without a viable option at quarterback. They must fill that massive hole created when they admitted their mistake of 13 months ago and shipped Wentz to the Commanders.

“Ultimately, we’ll do what’s best for the Colts,’’ general manager Chris Ballard said about the team’s QB predicament. “Both in the short-term and the long-term.’’

The Colts reportedly wanted to at least explore Deshaun Watson, but the Houston Texans declined their request to talk with him.

A trade for Jimmy Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield? Sign a free agent such as Marcus Mariota or Jameis Winston?

Two thoughts on that.

First, Garoppolo isn’t expected to be ready to throw until mid-June or early-July after undergoing surgery on his right (throwing) shoulder. Winston is in rehab mode after tearing his the ACL and MCL in his left knee. Neither likely is ready for offseason work and Ballard and coach Frank Reich would want their next QB available sooner, not later. And the Colts aren’t strangers to a quarterback with shoulder issues.

As for packaging more draft picks for what might be another short-term answer at the position, the Colts might think twice about that after failing with the Wentz trade.

Our two-cents’ worth: If the next QB is going to be a one-year bridge to someone else in 2023, just go with the best free-agent option and don’t burn more draft capital.

The start of the new league year also represents a new start for hundreds of players, including more than a dozen Colts on expiring contracts. A few still might return – we’d like to see George Odum, Chris Reed and Taylor Stallworth re-signed – but most won’t.

No one should be surprised Ballard has yet to dive into the ridiculously expensive free-agent market. That’s never been his MO. Jacksonville gave Christian Kirk a four-year deal with $37 million guaranteed and hopes he finally has a 1,000-yard receiving season.

Ballard signed former Raider cornerback Brandon Facyson to a one-year deal (value unknown at this time), and will get more serious when contract demands become more realistic. The Colts still have clear needs at quarterback, left tackle, wideout, tight end and cornerback following the departure of Rock Ya-Sin.

Ballard and Reich acknowledged they need to add more playmakers to the offense – wideout, tight end – and that means using owner Jim Irsay’s checkbook, which he always is eager to share. They have roughly $44.3 million in cap space, the most in the NFL.

“We’ll continue to look,’’ Ballard said of free agency. “We’ll do the same we’ve done every year. If an opportunity presents itself we think is good and we think we’re getting a good player at a value we think is at the right price, then we’ll do it.”

“Even if you have to overpay a little bit, I’m OK with that. It’s just when you straddle yourself with three years of guaranteed money, because that’s where free agency is going with the high-priced guys, you miss on it and leave yourself with no out. That strangles you going forward.’’

Where the Colts are heading into the new league year:



PERSONNEL MOVES

Trade

* Acquired DE Yannick Ngakoue from the Las Vegas Raiders for CB Rock Ya-Sin. Colts assume Ngakoue’s $13 million compensation in 2022. Ya-Sin leaves behind $944,355 in dead money against Colts’ ’22 salary cap.

* Sent QB Carson Wentz to Washington. The teams flipped 2nd-round picks – Colts get 42nd overall, send Washington 47th – and Commanders send Indy 2022 3rd-rounder (73rd) and 2023 3rd-rounder that becomes a 2nd-rounder if Wentz plays 70%. Washington assumed entirety of Wentz’s $28 million compensation in 2022.

Players re-signed

LB Zaire Franklin: 3 years, $12 million

TE Mo Alie-Cox: 3 years, $18 million

OL Matt Pryor: 1 year, $5.45 million

DL Tyquan Lewis: 1 year, $3 million

WR Ashton Dulin: 1 year, $2.4 million (restricted tender)

Players signed

CB Brandon Facyson: 1 year.

Players hitting the market

WR T.Y. Hilton

LT Eric Fisher

WR Zach Pascal

CB Xavier Rhodes

DE Kemoko Turay

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

RB Marlon Mack

S George Odum

CB T.J. Carrie

PK Michael Badgley

G Chris Reed

DT Taylor Stallworth

LB Matt Adams

S Andrew Sendejo

Players signing elsewhere

G Mark Glowinski: 3 years, $20 million with New York Giants

NFL DRAFT

Colts have eight overall picks, including 42nd overall following the trade of Wentz to Washington. A rundown:

Round2/42 nd overall

overall Round 3/73

Round 3/82

Round 4/122

Round 5/159

Round 5/179 (compensatory)

Round 6/216 (compensatory)

Round 7/239

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.