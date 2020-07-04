Dixon wins IndyCar GMR Grand Prix

INDIANAPOLIS – A year after giving up the lead late on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Scott Dixon could not be caught.

The five-time IndyCar Series champion won Saturday’s GMR Grand Prix easily to win his second major race at the fabled Brickyard. The New Zealand native also won the 2008 Indianapolis 500.

Graham Rahal finished second, while last year’s GP champion Simon Pagenaud overcame a bad qualifying run to come in third and round out the podium.

Dixon also won the season opener last month at Texas Motor Speedway. Saturday’s victory is his 48th. He’s third on IndyCar’s all-time wins list behind legends A.J. Foyt (67) and Mario Andretti (52).

The Chip Ganassi driver, who has three second place finishes in the GP passed Rahal with 30 laps to go to take control of the race.

The IndyCar Grand Prix was the first of two events in Saturday’s historic doubleheader at IMS. The NASCAR Xfinity Series will make its debut on the 14-turn road course later in the afternoon.