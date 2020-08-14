Don’t miss it: High School Sports Preview show Saturday on FOX59

INDIANAPOLIS — High school sports will have new limitations and rules this season, but student athletes across Indiana are headed back to the fields, courts and courses.

Join us Saturday, August 15 for an inside look at what to expect this season, from rivalries to watch to the students and teams poised for all-star status.

We’ll have news, highlights and special features you won’t see anywhere else.

Saturday is also the first day student athletes in Indiana are allowed to transition from practice and conditioning to actual competition. Phase three of IHSAA’s re-entry plan for fall sports begins with a revised set of health and safety guidelines.

The High School Sports Preview show, hosted by Sports Reporter Dave Griffiths, starts at 6:30 p.m. on FOX59. Stories include:

— A preview of Friday Night Football with Sports Anchor Chris Hagan and IndyStar Sports’ Kyle Neddenriep

— A look at how New Castle High School’s volleyball team is building a dynasty

— A profile on Franklin Community High School golfer Ellie Beavins, who is working to overcome personal tragedy on her way to the state championship

— CBS4 Indy Sports Anchor Chris Widlic’s one-on-one interview with new IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neidig

For the complete list of IHSAA re-entry guidelines, click here.