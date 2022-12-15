WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Drew Brees will return to Purdue to serve as an assistant coach during the Boilermakers’ upcoming bowl game against LSU, vice president and director of athletics Mike Bobinski announced Thursday.

The program said Brees — who led Purdue to their second-ever Rose Bowl in 2000 before going on to play 20 years in the NFL — was hired as a countable assistant coach per NCAA guidelines, giving him the ability to work on the field with the players and participate in recruiting activities.

“For more than two decades, Drew Brees has shown the world what makes the Boilermakers special,” said Bobinski. “He was an elite football player, but most of all, Drew is an extraordinary leader. Gaining his insights on the football field and in our coaching offices during this time of transition will be of great value to our student-athletes and staff. We’re grateful to Drew for his willingness to share his time and expertise in yet another show of support for the Boilermakers.”

Brees will help with the coaching transition as Ryan Walters replaces Jeff Brohm as head coach.

“I am extremely excited to work with our team over the next few weeks as we prepare for the Citrus Bowl,” said Brees. “I see it not only as an opportunity to coach and mentor this group of young men, but represent all the former Purdue players that care so much about our program. This is also preparation for the future of Purdue Football with new head coach Ryan Walters. I had a great conversation with Coach Walters last night, and love the energy, passion and detail he will bring to our program. The future is bright, and there is no better time to be a Boilermaker!”

The Boilermakers take on No. 16 LSU on Jan 2. It is unclear if Brees plans to continue coaching with Purdue beyond its bowl game.