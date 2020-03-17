Eagles agree to bring back former IU quarterback Nate Sudfeld

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 08: Nate Sudfeld #7 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a pass in the first quarter during a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Lincoln Financial Field on August 8, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms with former Indiana University quarterback Nate Sudfeld on a one-year contract.

Sudfeld — a sixth round pick of the Washington Redskins in 2016 — spent the last three seasons with the Eagles after Philadelphia claimed him off waivers in September of 2017.

The former Hoosier played for the Cream and Crimson from 2012 to 2015 and was set to become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday.

Sudfeld was in line to be the Eagles’ primary backup in 2019 behind starter Carson Wentz, but he broke his wrist in the preseason opener. Philly then signed longtime veteran Josh McCown, who had briefly retired. Though he returned in week 3 of the regular season, Sudfeld did not play a snap for the Eagles in 2019 with McCown on the roster.

With the 40-year-old McCown now set to become a free agent, Sudfeld will work to beat out Kyle Lauletta to become the team’s primary backup again in 2020.