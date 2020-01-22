Eli Manning to retire after 16 seasons with Giants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK-- New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning will announce his retirement on Friday after 16 seasons.

Dan Graziano, NFL Insider for ESPN, broke the news Wednesday on Twitter. An announcement on Giants.com confirmed the report.

Eli Manning will hold a news conference Friday to announce his retirement, sources tell @JordanRaanan and me. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) January 22, 2020

The decision comes after Manning, 39, was moved to a backup position for rookie QB Daniel Jones last season. The team had been struggling to win games and decided to move on with Jones.

"For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field," said John Mara, the Giants' president and chief executive officer. "Eli is our only two-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the very best players in our franchise's history. He represented our franchise as a consummate professional with dignity and accountability. It meant something to Eli to be the Giants quarterback, and it meant even more to us. We are beyond grateful for his contributions to our organization and look forward to celebrating his induction into the Giants Ring of Honor in the near future." Manning started 210 consecutive regular-season games, the second-largest streak behind Brett Favre (297). He led the Giants to victories against the New England Patriots in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI. The Giants described him as one of the most decorated players in the team's history. "We are proud to have called Eli Manning our quarterback for so many years," said Steve Tisch, Giants chairman and executive vice president. "Eli was driven to always do what was best for the team. Eli leaves a timeless legacy with two Super Bowl titles on the field and his philanthropic work off the field, which has inspired and impacted so many people. We are sincerely thankful for everything Eli has given our team and community. He will always be a Giant among Giants." Eli Manning announces retirement.#ThankYouEli — New York Giants (@Giants) January 22, 2020