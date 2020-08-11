Big Ten postpones fall sports season

Jonathan Taylor #23 of the Wisconsin Badgers runs for a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during BIG Ten Football Championship Game2 at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Big Ten Conference announced Tuesday it has postponed its fall sports season with hopes of resuming play in the spring.

The decision is based on the ongoing health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sports included in the announcement are men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

The conference says decisions on winter and spring sports will continue to be evaluated. The Big Ten will continue to evaluate options regarding these sports, the conference said in a statement.

“Our primary responsibility is to make the best possible decisions in the interest of our students, faculty and staff,” said Morton Schapiro, chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors and Northwestern University president.



“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.



“We know how significant the student-athlete experience can be in shaping the future of the talented young women and men who compete in the Big Ten Conference. Although that knowledge made this a painstaking decision, it did not make it difficult. While I know our decision today will be disappointing in many ways for our thousands of student-athletes and their families, I am heartened and inspired by their resilience, their insightful and discerning thoughts, and their participation through our conversations to this point. Everyone associated with the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions is committed to getting everyone back to competition as soon as it is safe to do so.”