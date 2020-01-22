Evansville hires Todd Lickliter as new head coach hours after firing Walter McCarty

Head coach Todd Lickliter of the Iowa Hawkeyes watches the action against the Texas Longhorns during the CBE Classic semifinal game on November 23, 2009 at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Indianapolis native Todd Lickliter is the new head men’s basketball coach at the University of Evansville.

UE made the announcement Tuesday evening, just hours after the school announced it fired Walter McCarty.

McCarty was placed on administrative leave December 27 pending an investigation into alleged violations on the university’s Title IX policy. Bennie Seltzer served as interim head coach.

“It’s not how I would want this job, but it’s exactly the job I would want and exactly the guys I would want to try to lead.” – Coach Lickliter pic.twitter.com/gjEkNps2Hv — Evansville Basketball (@UEAthletics_MBB) January 22, 2020

Lickliter most recently served as an assistant under McCarty last season before stepping down from coaching.

Prior to Evansville, he coached at Marian from 2012 to 2015.

Lickliter served two stints as an assistant coach at Butler, the first from 1988 to 1989 and the second from 1999 to 2001, before he became the Bulldogs’ head coach from 2001 to 2007.

He was also the head coach at the University of Iowa from 2007 to 2010, and he was an assistant at Miami University in Ohio from 2011 to 2012.