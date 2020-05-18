Evansville’s Khristian Lander reclassifies to play basketball at IU this season

INDIANAPOLIS – Khristian Lander is set to be an Indiana Hoosier after finishing his junior year of high school.

Lander announced his decision Monday to forego his senior year at F.J. Reitz High School in Evansville to attend Indiana University in the fall.

I’m coming Hoosier Nation ⚪️🔴!! pic.twitter.com/EyautlMh1A — Khristian Lander (@khristianlander) May 18, 2020

Lander joins three additional commits in IU’s 2020 class, including Bloomington South’s Anthony Leal and Culver Academies’ Trey Galloway.

“We are thankful to his family, the trust that goes into this is not easy,” said IU head coach Archie Miller. “Indiana University and Bloomington is the perfect stage for him to grow on and off the court, as well as a student on campus.”

Lander totaled 1,314 points at Reitz, and averaged 21 points per game last season. He guided the Panthers to a sectional title and was named second-team All-State and an Indiana Junior All-Star.

Reitz boys basketball head coach Mike Adams told FOX59’s JoJo Gentry he wishes Lander the best in his next chapter.

“It has been a joy and blessing to have coached Khristian,” Adams said. “We at Reitz wish him all the success in the world.”

Hear from Lander tonight on FOX59 at 6:30 p.m.