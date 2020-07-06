Fever delay trip to Florida for WNBA season

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 01: A view of the official WNBA Spalding basketball during the second half of Game Two of the 2019 WNBA finals between the Washington Mystics and the Connecticut Sun at St Elizabeths East Entertainment & Sports Arena on October 1, 2019 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Fever has delayed its trip to Bradenton, Florida for the WNBA season after two players tested positive for COVID-19.

The team will wait at least five days before traveling and expects to arrive later in the week.

The WNBA is planning on playing a 22-game season with a full playoffs from late July to October at the IMG Academy. Teams will also hold training camps there.

Seven out of 137 players league-wide tested positive for the coronavirus. Players who test positive will self-isolate until they have completed public health protocols and are cleared by a doctor.