INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting, Rhyne Howard added 21 points and the Atlanta Dream beat the Indiana Fever 100-94 on Sunday.

Cheyenne Parker had 15 points, seven rebounds and four steals for Atlanta (5-5). Nia Coffey made 3 of 4 from 3-point range, finished with 11 points and tied a career high with six assists.

Aliyah Boston, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA draft, made 10 of 15 from the field and led Indiana (4-7) with 25 points — tying her career best — and a season-high four blocks. The 6-foot-5 forward out of South Carolina is averaging 22.3 points and 9.3 rebounds over the past three games since she scored a career-low four points in an 85-82 loss to the Phoenix Mercury last Sunday.

Kelsey Mitchell added a season-high 24 points, Kristy Wallace scored 13 and NaLyssa Smith 12 for the Fever.

Atlanta set season highs for single-game scoring and field-goal percentage (56.1%). The Dream shot 37 of 66 overall, made 7 of 15 from 3-point range and hit 19 of 24 from the free-throw line.

The win was the Dream’s third consecutive on a four-game road trip. They beat the Connecticut Sun 92-88 in overtime Thursday behind 27 points and 10 rebounds from Gray. They beat the New York Liberty 86-79 on Tuesday.

Atlanta plays at the Dallas Wings on Tuesday before returning home for a rematch with New York on Friday.

Indiana plays at the Seattle Storm on Thursday.