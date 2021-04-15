Fever select Kysre Gondrezick 4th overall in WNBA Draft

COLLEGE PARK, MD – JANUARY 19: Kysre Gondrezick #1 of the Michigan Wolverines dribbles the ball during a women’s college basketball game against the Maryland Terrapins at the XFinity Center on January 19, 2017 in College Park, Maryland. The Terrapins won 83-70. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Fever select 5-foot-9 guard Kysre Gondrezick from West Virginia with the fourth overall pick. The draft aired on ESPN.

Gondrezick averaged 16.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and started 72 of 92 games played throughout her career at West Virginia and Michigan.

Playing for Michigan, she was a Second Team All-Big Ten selection. Gondrezick transferred to West Virginia and was a two-time All-Big 12 selection. Her 17.1 points per game rank fourth all-time at WVU.

Playing for Benton Harbor High School in Michigan, Gondrezick was named 2016 Michigan Miss Basketball and averaged 40.5 points per game as senior.