INDIANAPOLIS — Aliyah Boston is making a name for herself in her rookie year.

The league named the Indiana Fever center the WNBA Rookie of the Month for June, making her the first player in franchise history to win multiple Rookie of the Month awards.

In June, Boston averaged 15.1 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists,1.5 blocks, and 30.5 minutes per contest in 11 games. She scored in double figures in seven of those games.

The former Gamecock tied her career high with 25 points against the Atlanta Dream on June June 18, including four blocks shots. On June 6 against the Chicago Sky, she tallied 25 points and finished with 11 rebounds.

In addition, Boston still leads the WNBA in field goal percentage shooting at 61.8 percent and leads all rookies in scoring, rebounds, blocks, and minutes per game. She’s played every game thus far.