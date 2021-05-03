Fever’s Gondrezick aims to change landscape of women’s basketball

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Fever start their season this week. All eyes are on first round pick Kysre Gondrezick, who was selected fourth overall.

The team’s “new girl” is a baller and businesswoman. She recently agreed to a multi-year shoe deal with Adidas that will cater to men and women.

“You want it to be unisex. You see us wearing Steph Curry shoes, and Lebron James, and Kobe. Why can’t they wear ours,” Gondrezick said during the Fever’s Media Day Monday. “That’s the narrative that I’m trying to change.”

Gondrezick has proven she is more than just a pretty face. At West Virginia, she averaged more than 20 points per game and shot nearly 40% from three-point range.

“You may play like a boy. Doesn’t mean you have to look like one,” she said. “I think it’s so important for us women, and our femininity, to be able to compete at a high level. But be able to brand ourselves off the court as well.”

Gondrezick said she wants to add value in ways that impact women’s basketball positively for years to come.

“They want to see women compete,” Gondrezick said. “If we can change that narrative, and continue to do what we do best, I think the level of respect will be gained and I’m excited to see where the future will go with the WNBA.”

The Fever play their first preseason game Sunday against Chicago. Indiana opens its regular season May 14 at New York.