Fever’s Tamika Catchings selected to Basketball Hall of Fame

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Tamika Catchings received the call.

The Indiana Fever legend has been voted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The forward played 15 seasons for the Fever leading the team to the 2012 WNBA championship. She was the 2011 league MVP, a 10-time all-star, five-time defensive player of the year and 2002 rookie of the year.

The official announcement was made Saturday afternoon in a live show on ESPN.

Catchings is the WNBA’s all-time steals leader and a member of the top 20 players in league history team named in 2016.

Indiana drafted her third overall in the 2001 WNBA Draft out of Tennessee, where she was a four-time All-American and helped guide the Volunteers to the 1998 national title. She sat out the ’01 season after suffering an ACL injury her senior season.

Catchings is a four-time Olympic gold medalist with USA Basketball. She was elected to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tennessee earlier this year.

She is currently the Fever’s general manager and vice president of basketball operations.

Catchings will join the late Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens, Eddie Sutton, Rudy Tomjanovich and Patrick Baumann for enshrinement.

The ceremony is scheduled for Friday, August 28 in Springfield, Massachusetts, but may have to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.