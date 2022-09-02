INDIANAPOLIS — It is week three of high school football for central Indiana. We are following 16 games in central Indiana this week.

  • Beech Grove at Speedway
  • Ben Davis at Pike
  • Columbus North at Southport
  • Whiteland at Decatur Central
  • Hamilton Southeastern at Avon
  • Mooresville at Plainfield
  • Lawrence North at Lawrence Central
  • Warren Central at North Central
  • Zionsville at Westfield
  • Cass Technical (Michigan) at Carmel
  • Martinsville at Greenwood
  • Chatard at Roncalli
  • Brownsburg at Franklin Central
  • Cathedral at Penn
  • Fishers at Noblesville
  • Heritage at Guerin

We will post the final results for the games on our scoreboard below. Tune in at 10:35 on FOX59 Friday for highlights from this week’s games.