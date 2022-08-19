INDIANAPOLIS — High School football season is here! We are following 15 games in central Indiana.

Brownsburg at Ben Davis

Zionsville at Pike

Bloomington North at Mooresville

Warren Central at Center Grove

Roncalli at Southport

Lutheran at Beech Grove

Westfield at New Palestine

Hamilton Southeastern at Lawrence Central

Fishers at North Central

Mount Vernon at Noblesville

Cascade at Triton Central

Greensburg at Shelbyville

Brebeuf Jesuit vs Bishop Chatard (at Lucas Oil Stadium)

Pendleton Heights at Lebanon

Western Boone at Sheridan

You can follow our live scoreboard below. Tune in at 10:35 on FOX59 for highlights from this week’s games.