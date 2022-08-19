INDIANAPOLIS — High School football season is here! We are following 15 games in central Indiana.
- Brownsburg at Ben Davis
- Zionsville at Pike
- Bloomington North at Mooresville
- Warren Central at Center Grove
- Roncalli at Southport
- Lutheran at Beech Grove
- Westfield at New Palestine
- Hamilton Southeastern at Lawrence Central
- Fishers at North Central
- Mount Vernon at Noblesville
- Cascade at Triton Central
- Greensburg at Shelbyville
- Brebeuf Jesuit vs Bishop Chatard (at Lucas Oil Stadium)
- Pendleton Heights at Lebanon
- Western Boone at Sheridan
You can follow our live scoreboard below. Tune in at 10:35 on FOX59 for highlights from this week’s games.