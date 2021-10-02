Football Friday Night: Week 7

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s the final stretch of the high school football regular season before sectionals start.

There was just one top ten showdown in class 6A, but it was a good one between No. 5 Warren Central and No. 8 Lawrence North.

Center Grove looked to remain undefeated hosting Pike, while Carmel hoped to improve to 6-1 with a win at Ben Davis.

The top team in 5A Cathedral crossed state lines to face LaSalle (OH) in Cincinnati and a pair of contenders in 2A faced stiff tests this week.

Dave Griffiths has highlights from across the state in “Football Friday Night” on FOX59.

