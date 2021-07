INDIANAPOLIS — Smoke from the downtown Indianapolis fireworks celebration Sunday night had barely dissipated when gunfire wounded three women and killed a man in two separate incidents near downtown.

“I heard a lot of commotion going on, a female yelling and crying,” said a resident of The View apartments in the 700 block of East Georgia Street who didn’t want to be identified. “I looked down, and I seen someone lying on the ground and someone pumping a guy’s chest.”