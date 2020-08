HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 21: Wide receiver Chester Rogers #80 of the Indianapolis Colts is tackled by inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney #55 of the Houston Texans during the game at NRG Stadium on November 21, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Former Colts wide receiver Chester Rogers has signed with the Miami Dolphins. Reports say Rogers agreed to a one-year deal.

The move comes after wide receivers Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson opted out of the 2020 season.

We have signed WR Chester Rogers. pic.twitter.com/V0w00MDIdu — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 9, 2020

Over four seasons with the Colts, Rogers caught 111 passes for 1,221 yards and 5 touchdowns.

The Colts signed Rogers as an undrafted free agent in May of 2016.